Rihanna-approved Best Nighttime Skin Care Routine; Know How To Get Glowing Complexion

In addition to being one of the dominant pop stars all across the globe, Rihanna also has a keen interest in makeup. She has a massive successful makeup line Fenty, which also has a broad range of skincare essential. Now, recently the global icon revealed the secret behind her glowing complexion. Rihanna showed off her nighttime skincare routine in a video shared by Harper's Bazaar, which unveils in front of fans her regular beauty regime, that helps skin to remain healthy. Take a look:

Rihanna’s nighttime skincare routine

ALSO READ| What Is Rihanna Day? Know Why The Day Is Celebrated In Barbados

Step 1: Remove makeup with Fenty Total Cleanser

In the video, Rihanna begins her nighttime skincare routine by removing her makeup and cleansing her skin. Showing off the Fenty Total Cleanser, Rihanna says that the product is a two-in-one, i.e. it is a makeup remover as well as a cleanser. As she removes her makeup, Rihanna also gives a healthy skincare tip which includes maintaining a good diet.

Whether you have makeup or not, it can just remove dirt and oil, or break all of the makeup down and remove it all in one step. Usually if I am not wearing makeup, I’ll try to wet my face first and then start my routine, lathering it down. But since I have makeup on, I’ll lather it on my hands, so that can start breaking it down with my hands in circular motion and then rinse it off. Some of the best tips that i've gotten from skin care, hydration. I need to stay hydrated so I use a Fenty beauty hydrating mist.

ALSO READ| Rihanna Reveals She Is Still Close Friends With Chris Brown; Says ‘we’ve Build Up Trust’

Step 2: Use a toner

The second step in Rihanna’s routine includes using a Fenty Fat Water, which is a toner and serum as well. The artist also revealed that the products she uses are environment friend. While applying the product, she said,

Fenty Fat Water is a two-in-one toner and serum which is a thicker liquid that does not strip away the skin and adds moisture into the skin. It’s vegan, its gluten-free and its very earth-conscious.

ALSO READ| Rihanna Is 'healing Quickly' After Suffering Bruises In Electric Scooter Accident

Step 3: Moisturise skin with Fenty Skin Hydra Vizro Moisturizer

The last step includes moisturising her skin with Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Moisturizer, which a moisturizer and a skin protector as well. Rihanna while performing the step, specially addressed one of the misconceptions that revolve around people with colour wearing an SPF product. Rihanna said,

I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that Black people don’t need it, and as a woman of color I’m here to say that’s a lie.SPF is for everyone and every day.

ALSO READ| From Jennifer Lopez's Home To Rihanna's: Expensive Celebrity Homes Sold In 2020

(Disclaimer: The information provided on this website has been displayed from a published source and is provided only as a guide. All facts, details are for information purposes only. Republic Media Network does not intend to diagnose, prescribe or replace the advice of professionals. We do not guarantee the accuracy of all the information presented and accept no liability in respect of any error)

(Promo Image Source: Rihanna Instagram, product line Fenty Beauty & Pic credit diggzy)