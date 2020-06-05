Here Are Rihanna's Memorable Songs From Her Album 'Good Girl Gone Bad'

Rihanna is widely regarded as one of the most influential singers of the modern era. She has won several awards and accolades for her work over the years. Rihanna's songs have struck a chord with the audience due to it's simple yet relatable lyrics and charming video.

Her songs that remain widely popular include Work, Stay, Kiss It Better, Diamonds, Umbrella, Don't Stop The Music, and many more. With all that said now, here are some of the most memorable songs from Rihanna's Good Girl Gone Bad album. Read further ahead for more details:

READ:Rihanna & Beyonce's Stunning Bodycon Outfits To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

Memorable songs from Rihanna's Good Girl Gone Bad album

READ:Rihanna Launches New Products In A Quirky 'Shots & Swatches' Session; Watch Video Here

READ:Rihanna And Priyanka Chopra Slay In A Similar-looking Classy Blue Dresses; See Pics

Umbrella

This is one of Rihanna's most popular songs. The song received high praise from several fans. Rihanna's song Umbrella from the Good Girl Gone Bad album has not only won hearts with its lyrics but also with its unique video as well. The song's lyrics, Rihanna's outfits, and smooth style all further elevated her status as one of pop's modern icons. A few lines from the popular song are stated below.

"No clouds in my stones

Let it rain, I hydroplane in the bank

Coming down like the Dow Jones

When the clouds come, we gone, we Roc-A-Fella

We fly higher than weather, in G5's or better

You know me (You know me)

In anticipation for precipitation, stack chips for the rainy day

Jay—Rain Man is back

With Little Miss Sunshine, Rihanna, where you at?"

READ:Andhra Pradesh: Tenali Villagers Queue Outside Liquor Shop 'distancing' With Umbrellas

READ:Hairdresser Makes Hazmat Suit Using Umbrella Amid COVID-19 Scare, Netizens In Splits

Don't Stop The Music

This is another sensational track from the Good Girl Gone Bad album. The song Don't Stop The Music went on to become the biggest party song of Rihanna's career. The song was a major hit and fans flooded Riri's account with appreciation. The song still has a strong cult following. Some of the beautiful lines from her hit song can be found below.

"It's getting late, I'm making my way over to my favorite place

I gotta get my body moving, shake the stress away

I wasn't looking for nobody when you looked my way

Possible candidate, yeah"

READ:Kerala Village Orders People To Carry Umbrellas When Outside To Ensure Physical Distancing

READ:'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2: Post Production Work Continues Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Push Up On Me

This is another major song from this album. It is one of the most acclaimed songs in Rihanna's career. The sensational song had an even better video, which also received high praise from critics. Some of the touching lines from this song can be found below.

"It's getting later baby, and I'm getting curious

Nobody's looking at us, I feel delirious

'Cause the beat penetrates my body

Shaking inside my bones

And you're pushing all my buttons, taking me out of my zone, yeah"

READ:Rihanna's Musical Film 'Guava Island' Was Released For Free? Know More Unknown Facts

READ:Harry And Meghan Look 'cinematically Gorgeous' As They Share An Umbrella In Rain

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.