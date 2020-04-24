Check Out Rihanna Starrer 'Home' Movie's Lesser-known Facts; Read Here

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars, who are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. She currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Every scroll through her Instagram account gives us major fashion inspiration. Rihanna is blazing and dazzling and can pull any attire effortlessly.

In 2015, Rihanna lent her voice to Tim Johnson’s animated directorial, Home. Other actors who gave their voice to the movie are Jim Parsons and Steve Martin, among others. The plot of the film revolved around an alien, who on the run from his own people makes friends with a girl. He tries to help her on her quest but can be an interference. Here are some lesser-known facts about Home, you might be unaware of-

'Home' lesser-known facts:

The title track Feel The Light opens with the five familiar notes used to communicate with the aliens in Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977).

This movie is based on the book The True Meaning of Smekday.

When the internal machinery of Slushious is shown, the cash register reads 5316008, the classic schoolboy calculator joke. The joke is that when it is read upside down, it reads BOOGIES.

Boov’s colour and pattern changing is based on the remarkable camouflage skin of the cuttlefish.

It is established early on that the Boovs eats oil and metal (among other things). During the final party scene, one of the Boovs has a drink with a screwdriver in it (a screwdriver is a cocktail made of vodka and orange juice).

The skin colour of the Boovs changes whenever they feel a strong emotion. These colours include red (angry), blue (sad), yellow (fearful), orange (joyful), green (dishonest), and pink (in love).

While promoting the film, Jim Parsons would sing Rihanna's songs to annoy her.

A box of Cheesy Dibbles from DreamWorks' Penguins of Madagascar (2014) can be spotted in the convenience store scene.

