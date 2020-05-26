Rihanna's Heartfelt Note For Her Fans As 'Pon De Replay' Completes 15 Years; Read Here

Rihanna has time and again proved her talent with blockbuster music. She has been gaining fans ever since her first song, Pon De Replay, released in May 2005. As the song completes 15 successful years, the hashtag #15YearsOfRihanna was trending across social media platforms. Rihanna also took to Instagram to put through a heartfelt note about the song and her career.

Rihanna celebrates 15 years of her career

International pop star Rihanna recently took to Instagram to put forth her emotions as it has been 15 years since her first song, Pon De Replay, released.

In a heartwarming note put up on her Instagram story on May 24, 2020, she could be seen expressing how grateful she has been for all the love and support. She started off by calling the feeling “trippy” as the hashtag #15YearsOfRihanna was trending on various social media platforms. She recollected through the note how she was waiting to audition for Jay Z in the hallways of Def Jam.

The singer also added that all of it is fresh in her memory like it happened recently. Rihanna mentioned that her career kick-started from the song Pon De Replay and after a lot of hard work and support, she has reached where she is today. She wrote that she believes God led her to her fans who stood with her through thick and thin.

She has thanked her followers in the note for they held her up, supported her, loved her, kept it real with her, and tolerated her, because of which they are going to be connected forever. Towards the end of the note, she can be seen expressing gratitude for her Navy for all the love and support through the years. Have a look at the story put up by Rihanna.

Rihanna’s Pon De Replay has been one of the most loved songs that she has ever created. The song features her dancing in the club which went on to become a standard party anthem at many places. The song was produced by the record label The Island Def Jam Music Group in the year 2005. Have a look at the much-loved song here.

