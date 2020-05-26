Rihanna's 'Fenty Beauty' To Set Shop With Chinese Online-retailer TMall Under Sephora

Rihanna is one of the most popular music icons in the world. Her music has dominated charts for a long time and hence the singer has a massive fan following. She also has a fashion brand Fenty. In the past, Rihanna has collaborated with several major brands to highlight Fenty and it has always worked in her favour, according to a news portal.

Rihanna's Fenty plans to set shop online under Sephora's banner with Chinese retailer

Recently, Rihanna is planning to open cross border avenues for her brand. According to a news portal, the singer wishes to expand the reach of her brand 'Fenty Beauty' and hence she is looking to set shop with TMall which is being launched by Sephora. Rihanna, in the past, has collaborated with another fashion brand for Fenty which garnered her tremendous response from fans. Her clothing range became a huge success and since then, Rihanna has been looking for ways of expansion with regards to her brand, according to a news portal.

Hence, Rihanna’s Fenty is all set to launch with Sephora’s TMall. In a statement released by Sephora, it was mentioned that the company was pleased to have several prestigious brands on board with them for the initiative of TMall. They also expressed their gratitude towards China for allowing them to introduce their brands overseas and thus opening up new avenues. Sephora further mentioned that they were pleased that China has now offered them the possibility to set up TMall as a flagship store for Sephora. In conclusion, they added that they will strive to cater to the Chinese people and help them keep up with emerging trends.

Just like Sephora, many other brands have also resorted to this approach to expand their reach. Sephora is currently working on widening horizons in the Chinese markets. The brand has believed that launching a cross-border operation will allow them to sell cruelty-free brands. Reportedly, this will also help to introduce the Chinese people to many western brands and thus open up new avenues for them as well.

