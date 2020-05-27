Rihanna's Demo Version Of Selena's 'Same Old Love' Leaks; Fans Says 'they Should Colab'

The song, Same Old Love is very popular among fans. Today it is known as Selena Gomez’s song but initially, it was meant for Rihanna. An old demo clip of her singing the lyrics was uploaded on social media and soon fans went gaga over it.

Lyricist Charli opens up about the song initially being for Rihanna

The song has been written by Charli XCX and Ross Golan and Selena Gomez’s version released in the year 2016. Recently, one of the lyricists, Charli XCX opened up about how the track has a history with Rihanna. Further, Charli revealed how it ended up on Gomez’s album.

Taking to her social media account on Tumblr, Charli XCX revealed that at one point Rihanna was going to sing the song. However, the direction of her record changed and it was not right for her anymore. She further wrote that later Selena Gomez heard it and was into it.

Charli XCX further wrote on the post that Selena sang it and it just suited her voice and her story very well. The song felt emotional and real when it came from her. Charli further wrote that she was really happy that she did the song; it felt very powerful.

Years after Selena Gomez won hearts with the song in her voice, Rihanna’s version surfaced the internet. The audio clip has been going viral among fans on social media. Check out the clip below.

Fans are going gaga over Rihanna's demo of Same Old Love

It would be 🔥🔥🔥 for @rihanna and @selenagomez to do a colab for Same Old Love. It would hit the charts again. — Patricia Ribeiro 🔥 (@Punkeca_eww) May 26, 2020

Just found out that Rihanna's same old love demo finally got leaked in full pic.twitter.com/NYofJdQQxx — 𝙫 𝙚 𝙣 𝙪 𝙨 ⛈ (@artfloozyyedits) May 26, 2020

SAME OLD LOVE BY RIHANNA WAS LEAKED??! OMG STREAM — Rosemary COMMS OPEN 0/3 (@iixRosemaryiix) May 26, 2020

Rihanna's version of Same Old Love leaked!! OMG, I swear I told my boyfriend the story of that song last week & that I was hopeful that one day I would hear RiRi's take 🙌😭 — Kevin Zenteno (@kevinzenteno) May 27, 2020

hearing rihanna singing same old love makes me feel all sort of things — jamie la que canta🦄 (@jamiemndz) May 27, 2020

On another note, the demo version that Rihanna sang was supposed to be for her album Anti. It became a part of Selena Gomez’s album Revival, after which it became a huge hit. The album released in September 2015. According to fans of Selena, the album Revival is associated with her on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber. Whereas, Rihanna’s album Anti had songs like Work and Love on the Brain.

On the work front, Rihanna’s upcoming songs included Aimed Target, Face Upon the Floor among others. In the year 2018, she was seen in a supporting role in Ocean’s 8. Her song Believe It became a huge hit in the year 2020.

On the other hand, Selena garnered appreciation for her album Rare. The album included songs like She, Cut You Off, People You Know among several others.

