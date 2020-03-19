Rihanna's Most Famous Songs From The 2010 Album 'Loud'; See Full List

Robyn Rihanna Fenty or Rihanna is a Barbadian singer who rose to fame after she released her first two albums in 2005 and 2006 respectively. Now, she is not only one of the most successful singers but also a well-known actor. She has acted in movies like Battleship and Ocean's 8. She even has her own line of women’s lingerie and makeup titled Fenty.

Rihanna’s songs were often credited for hitting the right chord and were ranked at the top of the Billboard. She has reportedly taken a brief hiatus from making music, however, her fans can't wait for her to return to music. Her songs and collaborations with well-known artists often receive Billions of views on YouTube. Check out some of the best songs from her 2010 album Loud.

Rihanna’s songs from her album 'Loud'

Love The Way You Lie

Love the Way You Lie ranked in various best-of-2010 lists and it even ranked at the number 1 position at Billboards top 100 lists for seven weeks. The song is sung by Rihanna and rapper Eminem and was considered to be the best song of Eminem’s career. Love the Way You Lie was nominated for five Grammy awards in 2011, for categories including Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year. The song has about 1.9 Billion views on YouTube.

What’s My Name?

What’s My Name? ruled the Billboards top 100 lists on number one position for a week. The duet between Rihanna and Drake made the would go gaga over the catchy music. What’s My Name? became Rihanna’s eighth number 1 song in fall 2020. What’s My Name? has about 802 million views on YouTube.

Only Girl (In The World)

Only Girl (In The World) featured Rihanna singing in the meadows to the tunes of the upbeat song. Only Girl (In The World) ranked at number 1 position at the top 100 Billboard’s list for a week. At the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2011, the song won Rihanna the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. It has about 759 million views on YouTube.

S & M

Rihanna’s song S & M quickly rose to fame after the song was released with the album Loud in 2010. According to reports, the song was ranked number 1 on Billboard’s Top 100 chart and was the undefeated beat for a week. The foot-tapping music and the catchy lyrics of the song helped it rise to the number one position. The song has 132 million views of YouTube.

