Rihanna's brand Fenty-LWMH operations put on hold 'pending better conditions'

Luxury brand LVMH or Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has temporarily suspended its partnership with Rihanna’s fashion collection Fenty. The fashion giant announced that the collaboration on the ready-to-wear products was mutually put on hold by them pending 'better conditions.' The development came after a two-year partnership, which helped Fenty establish its presence across 15 countries.

Rihanna-LVMH deal put on hold

The news was confirmed by LVMH to AP on Wednesday. “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions,” read their email statement to the news agency.

Rihanna had become the first Black woman to lead a cosmetic brand with LVMH when the deal had made headlines two years ago. LVMH, which owns popular brands like Christian Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, stated that they were working on strategies for the growth and long-term development of Fenty cosmetics, skincare and lingerie.

Rihanna's brand gets setback in India

In India, Rihanna’s brand came under fire in the wake of her support for the ongoing farmers’protest against the Government’s farm laws. An NGO named Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NGO had alleged that the company, which procured MICA from Jharkhand's Kodarma, Girdih n Navada, had not obtained Supply Chain Clearance Certification meant for prohibiting child labour.

(With inputs from AP)

