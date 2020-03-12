Rihanna's Top Songs That Will Soothe Your Broken Heart; Check It Out

Barbadian singer Rihanna has 9 Grammy awards to her name, a total of 13 American music awards, 7 MTV video music awards, and even 13 Billboard music awards. The singer has many accolades to her name due to her gifted voice and her humanitarian acts in society. Check out some of the saddest songs that the Fenty Beauty owner has sung in her career and some of them are even said to be inspired by her personal experiences.

Rihanna's saddest songs

Final Goodbye

The song Final Goodbye was released in 2006 in the album A Girl Like Me. In this song, she is listing out all the moments that she spent with her loved one and bidding them a final goodbye. The lyrics of the song are heart touching and could even make a person cry.

Farewell

The song Farewell is from the album Talk That Talk, which was released in 2011. The song is about an unsaid farewell to one's ex-lover along with a lingering feeling of wanting that closure in a relationship.

The last time

Rihanna's albums have shown a variety of themes including emotional, heartbreaking, revenge songs, dance songs and even romantic songs. The Last Time is one of her sad songs where the lyrics portray the phase of "getting over a person". This is one of the songs that could help anyone in moving on after a bad breakup.

What now

That emotion of feeling lost while someone has recently broken up and is trying to move on to another relationship is perfectly captured in the song What Now by Rihanna.

Stay

The song Stay is considered as one of the best heartbreak and emotional songs of the singer. She sang this song as a duet along with Mikky Ekko. The album's name is Unapologetic and the lyrics are surely unapologetically hard hitting.

