Rihanna And Jay-Z Collaborated For THESE Popular Chartbusters, Check Out

Rihanna is one of the most renowned singers in Hollywood. The artiste is known for her popular chart-topping songs like Umbrella, Work, What's My Name, Disturbia, amongst many more. She is an active fashion enthusiast and a style icon for millions.

Shawn Corey Carter or popularly known as Jay-Z is a very famous American rapper, songwriter, performer and entrepreneur. He has multiple chartbusters from albums like Reasonable Doubt, the Blueprint, Kingdom Come, etc. Jay-Z and Rihanna have collaborated for multiple songs that received heavy praises from audiences and fans. Check out some of the top hits brought together by Jay-Z & Rihanna.

Rihanna and Jay-Z's top hits together

Run this Town

Run this town is a popular song by American rapper Jay-Z. This song also features the likes of Rihanna and Kanye West and has been composed by 3 of them together. The song was released as a single for Jay-Z’s album The Blueprint 3 and was also used as a theme song of Battlefield 4. Catch the full song below.

Talk That Talk

Talk That Talk is a song sung by Rihanna for her album of the same name. The song also features the American rapper Jay-Z for a rap verse. This song went on to become very famous and popular among the fans of both artists. The song was written by Jay-Z and others. Catch the full song below.

Umbrella

Umbrella is a Rihanna song from her album Good Girl Gone Bad. The song also features Jay-Z who co-wrote the song with Tricky Stewart and Kuk Harrell. The makers of the song had revealed that the song was first written for Britney Spears but did not go according to plan. Fans loved to see Jay-Z and Rihanna collaborate and this song became very special. Hear the full song here below.

