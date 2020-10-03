Video: California Brothers Dance To Punjabi Song 'Tunak Tunak'; Netizens Say 'crushing It'

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, four brothers from California can be seen dancing to the very famous Indian song, ‘tunak tunak tun’, leaving the netizens awestruck. Shared on Instagram by username, ‘the williamsfam’, the video features four Americans dancing on the tunes of an Indian folk song. According to the caption of the video, the four brothers have termed the song as lit, as they wrote, ‘This song is sooo lit’.

'You guys are crushing it'

In the caption, the brothers also asked if anyone has heard this song before. Along with this, they have provided a link in their bio to learn the choreo. There have been various such videos uploaded on this Instagram page. As per the bio of the page, these four brothers come from a family of six people. The page has over 1 million followers. In the video, the dancers can be seen performing bhagra, leaving the netizens totally impressed.

Uploaded on September 27, the vidoe has managed to gather 114,068 likes. Impressed by the dance skills, netizens bombarded the comment section. Talking about the song, one Instagram user wrote, "We Indians hear it almost daily".

In another video, a man acing a dance move on CYR wheels has left the netizens stunned. Shared on Instagram reels by Akash Shivdarshan Singh, who goes by the name of ‘wassupakash’ on the platform, the short clip features him performing a dance move on a CYR wheel while continuously rotating. The video starts by showing Singh, standing with the CYR wheel, a common apparatus used by dancers and acrobats across the globe. Soon the song What do you mean by Justin Beiber starts playing. Following which Singh bursts into his twirl and swirl move on his wheel. His composition and balance have left everybody awestruck. Not only has he racked up plaudits from his followers but also racked up comment from people who’ve rated him 10/10 for his performance.

