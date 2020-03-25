Rihanna's Love For The Colour Grey Is Evident In These Pictures, Take A Look

Rihanna’s fashion sense is something that inspires a huge number of people around the world. She has been seen donning a wide variety of patterns and colours. Here is a look at a few instances from Rihanna’s Instagram where she can be seen slaying the colour grey.

Rihanna's photos in grey outfits

1. Rihanna can be seen wearing a grey red carpet outfit here. She is wearing a silk short dress in this picture. She has added a layered net jacket of the same colour. She can also be seen wearing pencil heels of the same colour. Her hair has been braid locked to suit the look. She can be seen wearing a stone necklace and similar stud earrings with the look. In makeup, she can be seen wearing brown glossy lip colour.

2. Rihanna can be seen wearing a shimmery party dress in this picture. She is wearing a dress that has one shoulder off and one full sleeve. She can be seen wearing a matching pair of shades with the look. In accessories, she has added a pair of hoops and pencil heels. She can also be seen wearing a bright red colour lipstick with the outfit.

3. Rihanna can be seen wearing a dark grey coat in the picture. She is wearing a light grey colour pants with the jacket. She can also be seen wearing heels of the same colour in this picture. She has also added a light grey colour cap with the outfit. In accessories, she is wearing a silver chain and a silver watch.

4. Rihanna can be seen pulling off a casual grey look here. The comfortable outfit has a grey sweatshirt and a pair of grey sweatpant. She has also added a striped blazer jacket with the look. She can also be seen wearing a brown fur jacket with the outfit. She is wearing white shoes with an animal print purse in this picture.

