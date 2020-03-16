Rihanna's Most Stunning Monochrome Photos And Portrait Shots On Instagram

Over the years, Rihanna has emerged as quite a fashion icon. Her music is still loved by fans who are eager to listen to her once again. Rihanna has been away from songs lately but is still quite active on social media and keeps her fans posted on the latest happenings. Many fans look up to her as a fashion icon and call her brave and bold due to her fashion choices. Rihanna also manages a fashion brand, Fenty Beauty. Here are some of her most amazing portrait shots and monochrome photos by Rihanna on Instagram.

Rihanna's photos from her Instagram

Preparations

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty collaborated with popular fashion and sports brand Puma. The collaboration became a massive success and benefitted both the companies well. During all of this, Rihanna posted an amazing monochrome candid and wrote an intelligent caption. Rihanna can clearly be seen at the moment while everything around her seems busy.

Sun-kissed

Rihanna posted a glorious sun-kissed photograph while promoting her Fenty Beauty collection. She was all set to launch her newest collection for Fenty’s Beach Please line up which was scheduled to launch on May 21.

Fierce Monochrome

In a more recent post by Rihanna, she can be seen giving an intense look in a monochrome setting. The singer posed for a photoshoot and her hair was quite unique and stole the show. Fans even compared her hair to that of a lion’s mane. Her fans also complimented how well she styled her braids.

