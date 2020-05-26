Rihanna's Motivational Songs To Lift Up Your Spirits; From 'Diamonds' To 'Umbrella'

Rihanna is one of the most influential artists in the music industry. Over the years, the international singer has been delivering catchy and mood-lifting songs with empowering lyrics. Rihanna’s hit song anthems generally revolve around her being true to herself. There’s encouragement for listeners as it spreads a strong message via inspiring lyrics. Here is a collection of Rihanna’s motivational songs that will lift one’s spirit amid coronavirus pandemic.

Diamonds

Diamonds is a song recorded by Rihanna from her successful album Unapologetic. The song is a mid-tempo pop, electronic and R&B Ballad song with powerful lyrics. Diamonds gives out a message of how everyone is tough as a diamond and we can all shine bright as they do. The hit single's lyrics revolve around the prominent concept of love.

Umbrella

Umbrella is another hit single of Rihanna from her Good Girl Gone Bad album. The song features rapper Jay Z, who co-wrote the song with its producers. Umbrella is a hip pop, pop and R&B song with elements of rock music. The lyrics of the songs revolve around the concept of a platonic relationship and the strength of it. It says how the sun shines, it shines for both the lovers and if it starts pouring then one can seek comfort in another’s umbrella.

Take a Bow

Take a Bow is a hit single from Rihanna’s Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded album. It is an R&B song that contains elements of dance-pop in it. The concept of the song revolves around a lover who has now become strong and will not allow the sweet lies of her partner to fool them. Take a Bow was critically acclaimed for its lyrics and powerful balladry.

Love The Way You Lie (Part II)

Love The Way You Lie (Part II) is a hit number from Rihanna’s Loud album. The song features popular rapper Eminem who has written the song alongside Skylar Grey and producer Alex da Kid. The song was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike for its powerful lyrics. The song essays the story of a toxic relationship. It says how in the beginning everything was so dreamy and bright but later everything turned into dust.

Hard

Hard is a song recorded by Rihanna for her Rated R album. It features a guest verse from rapper Young Jeezy. Hard is a hip-hop song featuring military horns, sharp beats and piano chords. The song features inspiring lyrics that has been motivating her fans for a long time. The lyrics feature how Rihanna is tougher than a lion and she lives where the sky ends.

