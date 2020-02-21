Times When Rihanna Looked Ravishing In Red; Check Out Her Pics Here

Rihanna is one of the most popular global singers. She has also bagged nine Grammy awards for various songs like Loyalty, The Monster, Unapologetic, We Found Love, All of the Lights and some more. However, besides wooing her audience with her melodious voice, the singer also seems to have a strong fashion game going on.

Every time Rihanna can be counted upon to slay the red carpet looks impressing fashionistas everywhere. Here are some photos of Rihanna's Instagram when she slayed in red.

Rihanna's photos in 'ravishing in red' outfits

In this picture from Rihanna's Instagram, the singer can be seen sporting an oriental look. Rihanna donned a bright red glittery jumpsuit. The jumpsuit had a slit in the front making the whole outfit seem edgy. She paired it with a black shawl with red motifs hanging it on her arm. Rihanna's hair and makeup seem to be completely inspired by oriental Chinese fashion.

She went for a very elaborate and traditional Chinese hairdo with hair accessories to complete it. She had minimalistic makeup but with bright red lips for a pop of colour. Rihanna paired her outfit with red heels.

For a formal event, Rihanna turned up in a beautiful red gown with off-shoulder sleeves and an exaggerated skirt. She accessorised her look with a red clutch and red jewellery. Her hair was kept open in a wet, grunge hairdo while her makeup was bold with a dash of red on the lips. Needless to say, this photo from Rihanna's Instagram seem to be doing justice to the adjective, "ravishing red".

For Grammy 2017, Rihanna donned this red gown. It was a halter-neck gown with sheer details and trail. The singer styled her hair in wavy locks keeping it open. Rihanna went for her iconic red lips keeping the rest of her makeup relatively minimalistic.

