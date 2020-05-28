Throwback Thurday: Check Out Rihanna's Unseen BTS Pic From The Shoot Of 'Disturbia' Song

The Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna's contribution to various genres of music including pop, R&B, reggae, dubstep, hip hop and EDM is remarkable. The singer, songwriter, actor, and businesswoman is one of the most eminent personalities of the music industry who has reinvented her image throughout her illustrious career as an artist. Basking in the success of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, Rihanna currently has a lot on her plate apart from music. While her fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her ninth studio album, here's taking a look back in time of an unseen BTS photograph of the Diamonds singer in today's #throwbackthursday post.

Also Read | Rihanna's Demo Version Of Selena's 'Same Old Love' Leaks; Fans Says 'they Should Colab'

Check out Rihanna's unseen BTS photograph from the music video of Disturbia

The pop sensation Rihanna has been in the music industry for over a decade now. Till date, the singer has released eight studio albums, two remix albums, two compilation albums, one reissue, and 71 singles. The Barbadian singer's last studio album titled Anti released in 2016 and went on the become a chartbuster along with winning several accolades including the Favorite Soul/R&B Album at the 2016 American Music Awards.

However, an unseen BTS picture from the sets of the music video of her song Disturbia surfaced on social media. The song is from her third studio album titled Good Girl Gone Bad. The music video of the song was released in 2009 has over a whopping 184 million views on YouTube. In the black and white BTS photo, the pop star looks nothing less than gorgeous as she poses for the camera, rocking her classic poker face look. Check out the post below:

Also Read | Rihanna's 'Fenty Beauty' To Set Shop With Chinese Online-retailer TMall Under Sephora

On the career front, all the Riri fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next album, which they are referring to as 'R9'. The term is a reference to the fact that her upcoming project will mark her ninth studio album as a solo artist. Rihanna herself referred to her new music as R9 in an Instagram post from back in October 2018, wherein she poked fun at fans' dedication towards her new music. By sharing a hilarious photograph, she had captioned it writing, "I feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles." However, there is no official announcement made about the title of her ninth album as well as its release date.

Also Read | Rihanna's Heartfelt Note For Her Fans As 'Pon De Replay' Completes 15 Years; Read Here

Also Read | Rihanna's Motivational Songs To Lift Up Your Spirits; From 'Diamonds' To 'Umbrella'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.