Rihanna's Trivia: Did You Know Rihanna Got Vocal Training From Ne-Yo?

After Barbadian pop star Rihanna took to her Twitter handle to comment on the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital against the three farm laws, most people are curious to know more about the Internatioinal pop star. Born on February 20, 1988, in Barbados, she was discovered by an American record producer who later invited her to the US to record songs. In fact, it may be noted that she did train in music. Read on to know more of Rihanna’s trivia.
There are a bunch of Rihanna’s trivia that even her die-hard fans didn’t know about, so here are a few facts about the artist:
Some of the most loved Rihanna’s songs include Don’t Stop The Music, Take a Bow, California King Bed, We Found Love, Needed Me, Love On The Brain, Jump, You da One, Rude Boy, Te Amo, Raining Men, Umbrella, We Ride and several others.
