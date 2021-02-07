Rihanna's Trivia: Did You Know Rihanna Got Vocal Training From Ne-Yo?

After Barbadian pop star Rihanna took to her Twitter handle to comment on the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital against the three farm laws, most people are curious to know more about the Internatioinal pop star. Born on February 20, 1988, in Barbados, she was discovered by an American record producer who later invited her to the US to record songs. In fact, it may be noted that she did train in music. Read on to know more of Rihanna’s trivia.

Rihanna’s trivia

There are a bunch of Rihanna’s trivia that even her die-hard fans didn’t know about, so here are a few facts about the artist:

Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty and she was signed by Jay-Z when she sent her demo tapes to his record agency, Def Jam Records. According to the reports by NME, Jay-Z was so impressed by her that he asked Rihanna not to leave the building until she signed the contract.

Rihanna never received any vocal training in her life, but she talked about her working with Ne-Yo and stated how he used to tell him how to breathe in between the song.

Rihanna once stated how she wanted to be the ‘Black Madonna’ as she loves the way she reinvents herself.

Barbados celebrates Rihanna Day every year on February 22 where people gather together and listen to her music.

It is a lesser-known fact that Rihanna insured her legs for $1 Million after she won the Venus Breeze competition for having the best legs.

Rihanna has been in the Guinness Book of World Records six times for being the first female artist to have UK no. 1 five years in a row, being the most liked person on Facebook as well as being the best-selling digital artist in the USA.

Also Read Rihanna And Hassan Jameel's Complete Relationship Timeline From 2016 To 2020

Also Read Suniel Shetty Counters Rihanna, Greta, Lilly & Co On Farmers; Touts 'comprehensive View'

Rihanna’s songs

Some of the most loved Rihanna’s songs include Don’t Stop The Music, Take a Bow, California King Bed, We Found Love, Needed Me, Love On The Brain, Jump, You da One, Rude Boy, Te Amo, Raining Men, Umbrella, We Ride and several others.

Also Read Lata Mangeshkar Avers 'India Fully Equipped To Resolve Issues Amicably' Amid Rihanna Row

Also Read 'Let Us All Stay United': Virat Kohli Hopeful Of Resolution Amid Row Over Rihanna's Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.