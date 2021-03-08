Riley Keough To Star Alongside Chris Pratt In Amazon Prime Series 'The Terminal List'

Hollywood actor Riley Keough has joined the cast of Chris Pratt's Amazon Prime conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr's best-selling novel of the same name. According to a report, The Terminal List cast also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Triplehorn in pivotal roles. Besides acting in it, Chris Pratt will exec produce the series along with Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, who will also direct the series with writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Riley Keough's role in The Terminal List

As reported by Variety, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) who returns home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Even as he returns home to his family, James is plagued with conflicting memories of the event and questions if he was responsible for the failure of the mission. However, a shred of new evidence comes to light and Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of his loved ones.

Keough will play the role of Pratt's wife Lauren Reece, an elite triathlete and a warrior in her own right. The series follows as Lauren is shown having a balanced career with raising their daughter Lucy and providing vital support to other platoon families when her husband James and his SEAL Troop are deployed. In spite of the majority of Navy SEAL's marriages falling apart, the couple makes it through honesty, mental toughness, and undying love.

More about Riley Keough and her upcoming projects

Riley Keough will next star as Daisy Jones in the upcoming Amazon Prime original series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. With films, Keough will be seen in Janicza Bravo’s Zola, set for release in June 2021. Keough most recently appeared alongside Alicia Vikander in Wash Westmoreland’s Earthquake Bird as well as Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time, both currently streaming on Netflix.

Keough recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the first season of the Starz series, The Girlfriend Experience, exec produced by Contagion filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. She also starred in the 2018 HBO movie Paterno, opposite actor Al Pacino. She will also star in Antoine Fuqua's next crime thriller film The Guilty, co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke. The film is set for a Netflix release in late 2021.

