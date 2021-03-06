Nick Jonas' Weekly Round-up, From Appearance On SNL To Release Of Chaos Walking

From appearing in Saturday Night Live show to the release of his dystopian film Chao Walking, Nick Jonas had an eventful week. The 28-year-old singer keeps his followers updated on Instagram with the promos and behind the scenes and also moments from his personal life. Nick Jonas has also returned to The Voice for the 20th season and with his Spaceman album coming up, the Sucker singer had a busy week. Here is a roundup of the things that Nick Jonas did from February 27 to March 6, 2021.

Nick Jonas' appearance on Saturday Night Live

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that Nick Jonas will host and serve as the musical guest on the venerable sketch show Saturday Night Live, marking his first turn hosting the show and his second solo outing as a musical guest. The singer's week hence began with several promotional videos for the show. At first, he joined the bandwagon of the 'Silhouette challenge' on Instagram ahead of pulling double-duty on SNL. However, his version had a hilarious twist that gave his fans a quite a surprise when they were expecting the sexier version of Nick, thanks to a team-up with SNL cast member Kyle Mooney. See the video here-

The video was followed by his SNL Promo video in which he was seen wandering in the pit black setting with several poses as he looked in-camera while entering and exiting the space. Jonas had donned a funky jacket with the green, yellow, and navy blue rectangular design imprinted on it. He wrote in the caption "Let's get it NBC SNL, starts right now". See the video here-

After sharing a behind the scene video from his entry on the SNL stage in a tik-tok video, he went ahead to share the promo pictures from the show. The pictures feature Jonas in several new fashion styles and different poses. From a photo of him posing in a black suit in Michael Jackson's signature style to his rockstar attire wearing golden ripped pants and golden shoes as he posed mimicking singing, the SNL promo pics had it all. He wrote in the caption that he had an incredible week and thanked NBC SNL cast and crew for having him and that he had an absolutely best time. Check out the post-

Nick Jonas Grand Entrance for the voice

Nick Jonas returned to The Voice during Monday's season 20 premiere in grand entrance in style by riding on a black-and-red motorcycle. Nick shared the sneak peek video in which he speeds onto the Universal lot with The Weekend song “Blinding Lights” playing in the background. Fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson greeted him at the entrance. Nick then says after removing the helmet "It’s the 10th anniversary. Go big or go home, right?". Then his attention turns to Blake Shelton's absence and after learning Blake has something planned for the 10th anniversary, Nick suggests they go “check it out.” See the video on Nick Jonas' Instagram-

This is Heaven song release

Nick Jonas has now officially released the upbeat track 'This Is Heaven' from his upcoming album, Spaceman. Spaceman will be arriving on March 12 and is his first solo album since 2016's Last Year Was Complicated. Jonas broke the news of This is Heaven release in a poster from Spaceman. He wrote in the caption "This is Heaven has Landed, so happy the song is finally yours!". Check out the post-

Spaceman Album is already sold out!

Nick Jonas' upcoming album Spaceman has already sold out with pre-orders a week before the release of his album. Elated by the news Jonas expressed his excitement in the Instagram post and shared a photo of himself from the photoshoot of the album. Nick Jonas wrote in the caption "The face you make when you find out the signed Spaceman albums are already sold out. Signing more for you guys so we can get more added to the site tomorrow and they will all ship album release week! Can’t wait to see this record in your hands. I think you’re gonna like the booklet too." See post here-

Release of the film Chao Walking

Nick Jonas' dystopian action film Chao Walking released on Friday, March 5. In Nick Jonas' latest Instagram post on March 6, he shared a promo video from the film and it also featured actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. Here wrote in the caption, "You hear that? Chaos Walking is now playing in select theaters and IMAX" and added other ways to get tickets. Check out the video-

Image Source: Nick Jonas' Instagram

