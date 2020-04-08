'Riverdale' Fame Casey Cott & Brother Corey Shave Their Head To Raise Funds For Charity

Riverdale fame Cosey Cott has bid farewell to his hair for a good reason. The actor and his brother Corey Cott reportedly decided to shave their heads for a non-profit organization, Charity Water. Corey and Cosey Cott’s fundraising campaign is reportedly titled as “Cott Quarantine Cut”. Both the brothers are attempting to raise USD 20,000 to provide clean and safe drinking water to an entire community.

As per reports, the Cott brothers have successfully managed to collect USD 17,000 for the cause. Taking to Instagram, Cosey Cott shared a picture of him with his brother. Both the brothers have shaved their heads completely as visible in the picture.

Casey Cott shared the picture by writing “You guys are amazing” alongside the picture. The Riverdale star also shared the link of the site on his bio for people to continue their noble cause by making donations.

According to Cosey Cott, around 1,400 children die from an illness that is caused by poor sanitisation and unsafe water. The brothers have also shed light on how simple solutions like spring protections, drilled wells, bio sand filters and others can help in providing clean water to communities all around the globe. Proceeding with their fundraiser, the brothers think that they could make quite a difference for the communities that are in need.

Donate below! Head shaving at 10 PM est on Instagram live! https://t.co/gBZDxcLdwq — Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) April 5, 2020

Here's how fans are reacting:

Casey I’m so proud of you!!! — andrianna (@sundownlili) April 5, 2020

Wow — lacey (@lacey50741011) April 5, 2020

Can’t believe y’all did it!!! 😳 — Jenn ☕️ (@coffeegirl1107) April 5, 2020

