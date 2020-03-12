'Riverdale' Production Suspended After Team Member's Contact With COVID-19 Affected Person

Producers of the hit CW series Riverdale have announced that the production of the show has been suspended after one member of the production team came in contact with someone who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as he COVID-19. The teen drama based on the popular Archie Comics will stop production until the said person is quarantined and they have an assurance that none of the other in the team are affected by the deadly pandemic virus. Whether the affected person is a part of the cast or the crew of the TV series is still not clear.

A Warner Bros. TV spokesperson confirmed the news to an international daily and said that a team member from Riverdale has indeed been receiving a medical evaluation after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. They went onto announce that out of an abundance of caution, the production of Riverdale has currently been suspended. The hit TV series is reportedly produced in Vancouver, Canada and the production team is currently being screened for the possible spread of the virus from the one member.

Riverdale is not the only television series to bear the brunt of the pandemic that is rapidly spreading across the globe. Recently a member of the upcoming Fox series neXt also tested positive for COVID-19 while they had been filming in Chicago. CBS' popular show Survivor has also suspended its production as they would not be able to film in foreign locations as scheduled.

About Riverdale

Riverdale is currently in its fourth season and has a huge fan base among the youth, especially the teenagers. This teenage drama series stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and many more in the lead. The story of Riverdale is about a high school clique and its internal dynamics. The show has been a huge hit since it's inception and only grows better with each season.

