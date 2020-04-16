Riverdale Actor Camila Mendes Shares BTS Pictures & Videos From The Show's Musical Episode

Riverdale actor Camila Mendes shared a few behind the scene pictures from the show’s musical episode that aired yesterday. In the episode, the cast joined Archie and Jughead as they sing Wicked Little Town from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. This is reportedly the third musical episode that the show has shot. However, this episode had everything from flashy wigs to makeup with sparkles.

Actor Camila Mendes, who plays the role of Veronica on the show gave her fans behind the scenes sneak peek as she shared a series of pictures and a video from the set of the show. in the pictures shared by the actor, the cast members are seen getting ready to shoot for the episode. Check out the pictures and the video shared by Camila Mendes.

ALSO READ: 'Riverdale' Fame Casey Cott & Brother Corey Shave Their Head To Raise Funds For Charity

Riverdale BTS

In the Riverdale BTS pictures shared by Camila Mendes, the girls along with Casey Scott are seen posing for the camera. They are all sporting different coloured wigs for the episode. Another picture is taken from the sets of the show, were in the crowd is waiting for the cast members to start shooting.

ALSO READ: 'Riverdale' Production Suspended After Team Member's Contact With COVID-19 Affected Person

In one of the pictures, the cast is seen standing on top of a roof, while the shooting is in progress. Camila Mendes also shared a Riverdale BTS video which was taken from the green room of the set. The cast members of Riverdale are seen getting their hair and makeup done.

Apart from Camila Mendes, the official Instagram account of Riverdale also shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of the show. In the one picture, Charles Melton and Casey Scott are seen taking a selfie just as they are ready to shoot. Check out the Riverdale BTS pictures.

ALSO READ: Camila Mendes's Looks Which Prove That She Is Nothing Like Veronica Lodge

In the picture shared on the Instagram story of the account, Casey Scott is seen getting ready for the shoot. In the picture he thanks his makeup artist for doing a fantastic job. He gave a shout out to both his makeup artists as well as his hairdresser for a job well done.

ALSO READ: Camila Mendes' Love For Polaroid Pictures Is Evident In These Posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.