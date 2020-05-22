Season 5 Of Riverdale: Release Date And More Details About The New Season

The last season of the popular Netflix show, Riverdale ended on an abrupt note as the makers of the show had to halt the shooting due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result of which, the fourth season of Riverdale had only 19 episodes. After the season ended on a deadly cliff-hanger, fans of Riverdale are eagerly waiting for the next season. Here is everything you need to know about season 5 of Riverdale and more.

Is there Riverdale season 5? Riverdale season 5 release date and more

Way back at the start of the year in January, The CW had confirmed that the fifth season of Riverdale is in the talks. The popular teen drama is based on the lines of Archie Comics. The fifth season of Riverdale was originally scheduled to release in October 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premiere date can be affected.

Riverdale season 5 release date

In the previous years, every new season of Riverdale ends in May while another one starts in October. However, the new season of Riverdale is not expected to air until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to various reports, all of The CW’s major shows are being postponed to 2021. Alongside, Riverdale season five, other shows like The Flash, Batwoman and All American are expected to make a return by January 2021. However, reportedly shows like Dynasty and Legends of Tomorrow will be further delayed till mid-2021.

Will there be Riverdale season 5?

Mark Pedowitz, the president of The CW confirmed that a new season of Riverdale is surely in the making. The makers of Riverdale also hope to air the complete season with the original run of 22 episodes this time. The makers plan to keep this plan ahead. However, there can also be changes in this given how the world progresses with the coronavirus situation.

Many Riverdale fans were anticipating a delay in the new season of the show after the abrupt ending that the last season got. However, reportedly, to return with a new season in October, the makers of Riverdale usually start filming in July. According to several reports, there is speculation that things might not recommence around Vancouver by then where the show is usually shot.

A delayed airing to television would also mean a delayed-release on the OTT platform Netflix. Riverdale makers have a deal with Netflix that the full seasons of the show will air on the streaming platform eight days after the finale. The delayed-release date will mean that viewers who are usually catching up on the show via Netflix will have to wait a little longer.

