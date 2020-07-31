'Riverdale’ Actor KJ Apa Suffers A Head Injury While Doing A Stunt On The Sets

KJ Apa, who plays the role of Archine in the Riverdale series, recently split his head open while doing a stunt on the sets. The 23-year-old actor posted a video and a picture of himself getting stitches and a t-shirt drenched in his blood. In the video, one could clearly see the bleeding scalp of the actor. KJ Apa himself was quite stunned after the injury he suffered.

According to a news portal, KJ Apa was shooting for a new film and it was on the sets of this film that the actor suffered the head injury. A medical official was spotted on the set stitching up KJ as he sat on the chair laughing at the camera.

In a video posted on Instagram stories, KJ revealed to his fans that he split his head open. In the same story, he tried to show his wound by panning the camera to the injury spot. However later on the actor posted a bloody and zoomed in picture of his scalp with the injury. Blood can be seen dripping all the way down his neck while his head looks all stitched up and taken care of by the medical professional. He further spoke to his fans via the video and said that he has two stitches on his head which were metal stitches. The stitches were clear in the picture KJ Apa shared and seemingly looked like staples on his head.

In another post, KJ Apa posted a picture in which he can be seen all laughing and joyful as he is getting his head stitched by the medic in the background. In the next picture of the same post, KJ Apa can be seen holding a bloodied shirt and thus documenting his injury in front of his fans. According to a news portal, he was filming for his new thriller film Songbird. Prior to this injury, KJ Apa had gotten a shard of metal stuck in his eyeball which he documented as well.

