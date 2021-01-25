'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Cautions About An Impersonator Posing As Her In Interviews

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, through her Instagram stories, has brought a strange piece of information to the notice of her followers. As per one of the posts in her stories, a certain individual pretended to be her and successfully managed to impersonate the actor during an interview with the officials at Seventeen Magazine.

Shortly after the publication itself released an apology statement in connection to the same, the Riverdale actor, 24, posted the same on her Instagram stories section and told her fans and followers alike about the unusual situation. A screenshot of the same can be found below. As of this writing, the actual identity of Lili Reinhart's imposter hasn't been made public as yet.

Also Read: 'Riverdale' Season 5's New Promo Released By The CW Ahead Of New Season Launch

The Post:

Additionally, a report on Yahoo Entertainment claimed that Lili Reinhart's imposter, or imposters, might have even done an interview with The Daily Mail's Lucas Hill-Paul as well. The journalist, upon realising what really happened, posted a tweet in which he was seen acknowledging the fact that he has been made. In the followup tweets, the reporter mentioned that the Lili Reinhart's interview which includes words from the impersonator will be retracted after the standard internal procedure for the same is followed. The tweets can be found below.

Also Read: Cole Sprouse Gives Sneak-peek Into 'Riverdale' Season 5 Episode 1, Shares BTS Pics

The Tweets:

It's been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist. Obviously, I'm embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologise to anyone who was misled by the article. — Lucas Hill-Paul (@lucashpaul) January 23, 2021

Unfortunately I am tweeting at 3am in the UK (overnight reporter), and the story can't be pulled until we go through the correct legal procedure. I can assure you I will do my best to ensure the matter is resolved as soon as possible, though. — Lucas Hill-Paul (@lucashpaul) January 23, 2021

Also Read: What Time Does 'Riverdale' Season 5 Come On Netflix? Details About The Show Inside

As far as professional commitments are concerned, Reinhart can be seen reprising her character from Riverdale for the fifth season of the show, three episodes of which have been aired already. During a virtual interview with renowned comedian and host Jimmy Fallon during August of last year, the actor had shared that Season 5 will see a seven-year-long time jump. A new episode of Riverdale Season 5 releases every Wednesday on Netflix.

Also Read: Lili Reinhart Mourns The Death Of Her Grandpa, Says 'I'll Forever Hold Him In My Heart'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.