As Rob Kardashian Gets Inked Again, Here's All About His Previous Tattoos; Read Details

After the Kardashian sisters unveiled the shocking news of Keeping Up With The Kardashians bidding adieu to its fan army, the Kardashian brother, Rob also revealed something that surprised fans. However, his revelation had nothing to do with KUWTK. Rob Kardashian, took to Instagram, to unveil his new arm tattoo with his followers.

Rob Kardashian’s new tattoo:

Rob recently got inked again, however, he hasn’t yet revealed the meaning behind his latest tattoo. The massive tattoo photo was shared with ‘Hawai’ written alongside as caption. The new sleeve tattoo features detailing around the crying eye drawn on his arm and other elements of the tattoo. Take a look at the post shared by him here:

Other tattoos of Rob Kardashian:

According to the portal Body Art Guru, Rob has seven tattoos on his body which includes an African bird. The portal suggests that the bird in his tattoo appears to be walking forward but its face has been drawn in such a way, that the bird appears to be looking behind. His unique tattoo list also includes a family portrait.

Back in 2008, Rob reportedly expressed love for his father and got his face inked on his arm. It was a tiny dedication to his late father from his end. Along with it, Rob also has the face of Kardashian mother, Kris Jenner on his arm. He reportedly got this done, back in 2012.

Rob Kardashian’s unusual tattoo list just doesn’t end here. He has a massive picture of Lord Jesus framed on his left bicep which features elaborative detailing done over and around the god's face. Not only portraits, but Rob even has quotes imprinted on his body. The portal states that, he has “A wise son brings joy to his father” written around his collarbone.

Rob also has a few 'regretful' tattoos inked on him. Back in 2008, he was deeply in love with his then-girlfriend, Adrienne Bailon. Such was his love that he did not shy away from getting her name inked on his ribs. His list concludes with another neck tattoo which has “Aniyla” written in a cursive script. According to Body Art Guru, it was supposed to be the name of his and Black Chyna’s then expected baby.

