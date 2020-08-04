Rob Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey Is Stunning, See The KUWTK Star's Before & After Pics

Rob Kardashian is making headlines once again. But this time it is not because of his dating but his stunning weight loss journey. Over the past few days, many pictures of Rob Kardashian have surfaced online that showcase the reality star’s toned and healthy physique. Many fans are even appreciating the star for taking care of his health and sharing his journey through his pictures.

Rob Kardashian stuns everybody with his weight loss

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for documenting their lives on social media and their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show that started with the family dealing with new change has now established itself as one of the elite families in showbiz.

But during this journey of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner’s son Rob Kardashian Jr. chose to distance himself from the limelight. Later on, it was revealed that Rob was battling severe depression and hence, he chose to step away from the limelight. During this time, the Kardashian sibling also gained weight and dealt with body-image issues.

Also read | A Dive Into Rob Kardashian's Dating History Before And After Blac Chyna

But now Rob Kardashian seems to be taking a step towards the spotlight again. Over the past few weeks, the former reality star has been pictured in a brand new avatar. Rob Kardashian's weight loss journey has begun and these pictures stand as proof.

Before he decided to lose weight, Rob would never post pictures of himself on social media like his sisters who love to be present on these platforms. But recently, Rob Kardashian posted a shirtless picture of himself. This picture received overall positive comments.

Moreover, he also changed his profile picture and he seems to pose shirtless in that picture as well. Take a look at his before and after weight loss pictures here.

Image Credit: Rob Kardashian Instagram

Also read | Kylie Jenner Helps Big Brother Rob Kardashian During His Financial Instability; Read Deets

Rob Kardashian’s new look was also seen while he was partying with his family. In one of the pictures, he also posed with his sister Kourtney Kardashian. This picture was one of the very few pictures that the former reality star had posted of himself. Before sharing this picture, Rob Kardashian would only share pictures of his daughter, Dream, and his clothing brand’s campaign pictures. Rob's picture with Kourtney shows a leaner physique as compared to one of his last and rare appearances on KUWTK.

Also read | Kanye West Boards A Jet With Son Saint Following A Fight With Kim Kardashian

Also read | Kim Kardashian Restarts Shooting For 'KUWTK' With Khloe Amid Divorce Rumours With Kanye

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.