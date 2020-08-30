Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Kardashian's Playtime Diary Is Adorable

Dream Kardashian is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Born on November 10, 2016, the adorable toddler will soon turn 4, this year. Although Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship was shortlived, the couple cooperatively co-parent their daughter. Dream is the only granddaughter of Kris Jenner to have ‘Kardashian’ as her surname. Here’s taking a sneak-peek into Dream’s adorable playtimes and pictures.

Play Time

Here, adorable Dream can be seen having a gala time as she plays with toys and legos. Donning a blue t-shirt, she can be seen arranging something in her toy bowl. Engrossed in her playtime, Dream enjoys as she strikes a pose.

Buying groceries

Cladding a mask, this Instagram post features Dream buying what appears to be apples. Although too early for her age to buy groceries, this photograph has been much love by the Kardashian fan army. Take a look at it here:

Bunny Dream

Seated in her customised chair, Dream has worn a black top which is paired with grey shorts. Her baby curls are kept hidden by accessorising her look with a grey cap. Holding what appears to be the handle of her chair, the toddler looks astonished as she poses for the camera.

Eat Up

This Instagram post sees Dream sneakily eating the oranges that have been placed for her at the dining table. Sporting a dyed blue t-shirt and shorts, Dream’s look is accessorised with a massive round hat. With a picturesque oceanic setting as the backdrop, the picture has amused many. Check out the post here:

Beach time

This sandy picture features baby Dream enjoying a beachy vacation. Digging something in the sand, she has toys spread all across her. The sunny picture has made many fans go 'aww'.

Which syrup?

Here, the toddler can be seen playing inside her toy kitchen. She can be seen cooking a meal but is confused which syrup to use. Will it to tomato sauce or Maple Syrup? Watch the video below:

Trampoline

Donning a white t-shirt and black trouser, Dream can be seen attempting jumping on a trampoline while father Rob Kardashian encourage here. The video saw dream trying to jump higher twice. Check it out:

