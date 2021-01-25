BTS Jungkook And Jin Become Part Of Netflix's 'Sweet Home' Fan-made Poster, Netizens React

BTS Army has always created various fan-made posters which include artists from the K-pop band. Recently, they created a poster out of Netflix's Sweet Home, which includes Jungkook and Jin. The fans went crazy when they first saw the fanmade poster. The poster went viral within no time. Read further to check Sweet Home fan poster and BTS army's reaction.

Jungkook and Jin's Sweet Home Fan Poster

Sweet Home | Starring #BTS Jeon Jungkook and Kim Seokjin 🩸 pic.twitter.com/hzG9RfXrs7 — ₉⁷₂ (@JINK997) January 23, 2021

In the poster, Jungkook and Jin are portrayed as the characters of the drama series. The edited version includes a red filter across the artist's face. The actual pictures belong to the photoshoot for the BTS Membership kit. Under this kit, the artists get a photoshoot done exclusively for the members who subscribe to the Membership kit. The fans couldn't stop praising the edit, check out some of the fan's reaction.

BTS ARMY can't believe their eyes

BTS Army couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the poster. While the Sweet Home fans were amazed to see the artist in the poster and were appealing to get them into the show. Check out the reactions.

WOOWWW MY EYES HELP PLSSS SOOO BEAUTIFUL🥺💖❤💜 — bianca (@armyiloveBTS01) January 24, 2021

OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/hUQ906bn3O — Janu⁷🍂 | lil ia 📚 (@vantedrawss) January 23, 2021

Netflix's Sweet Home

Sweet Home is a Korean apocalyptic horror series which stars Song Kang, Lee Jin-Wook and Lee Si-young. The series is based on Naver webtoon of the same name and was released on December 18, 2020. The story revolves around Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) who lost his family in an accident. His life gets disrupted by weird incidents that occurred in his new building. The lead actors try to survive the humans who turn into monsters with a motive and take the form of their hidden desires.

The series has 10 episodes and are available to watch on OTT platform Netflix. As per The Korea Herald, Sweet Home became the first Korean series to enter the top 10 in the Netflix US.

On Work Front

Jin surprised his fans by releasing a solo song on his birthday i.e. December 4. The song was titled as Abyss and has over 10 million plays on Soundcloud. BTS recently announced that they will release BE Essential Edition. The announcement was made on Weverse, a social media for the group to connect to their fans. The edition will release on February 19, 2021. Check out the tweet.

