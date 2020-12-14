Robert Downey 'can't believe' he hasn't visited India, has message for fans

The fact that Avengers: Endgame beat the biggies of Bollywood and minted close to Rs 400 crore in India, was a testimony of the popularity of superhero franchises in India. Moreover, over the years, the Indian market is being tapped internationally, with numerous Hollywood stars and pop stars coming to India. One superstar who has not yet visited the country, but is keen to do is, Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr on India and playing Iron Man

Robert Downey called his fans in India ‘amazing’, in an interview with Hindustan Times. The Sherlock Holmes star conveyed his gratitude for their support to him over the years. The veteran expressed his surprise at not visiting the country till now, and that he 'could not wait' to plan a trip soon.

Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man has been one of the most fan favourite superhero characters, a journey that started with Iron Man in 2008, two more installments, before the two-part blockbuster Avengers.

The actor also stated that playing Tony Stark or Iron Man was ‘hard’ and that he ‘dug deep’ for it. Robert Downey Jr termed it as a ‘incredible 10-year-run’ that was ‘creatively satisfying’ for him.

When asked how much of Robert Downey Jr was Tony Stark, he said he was ‘not Tony’. However, he highlighted that many believed he was, as he was using tech-based climate solutions with his FootPrint Coalition and technology-focused YouTube original, The Age of A.I and believing in 'aesthetic distance.'

The 55-year-old also stated that he has ‘done all’ that he could with the character, but being ‘middle aged’, he had realised that it was all a 'part of the journey' and ‘things end.’ He added that he was ‘fortunate’ and eternally grateful to have ‘wound up’ where he had.

Robert Downey Jr on professional front

Meanwhile, apart from Avengers, Robert Downey Jr had featured in Dolittle, where he also served as an executive producer. He will once again be seen as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Black Widow. All-Star Weekend is set to be another of his ventures next year.

