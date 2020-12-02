Robert John Downey Jr Posts A 'ducky' Picture, Says 'might Delete Later'; See Here

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr keeps his followers updated on social media. The actor recently shared a post that was classy as well as hilarious. The Iron Man star keeps posting pictures of himself from sets and with his co-stars. Read on to know about his latest Instagram post and why he felt 'ducky' about the picture.

Robert John Downey Jr's Instagram picture with a hilarious caption

According to a report by ANI, the Sherlock Holmes star posted a picture recently on his Instagram, looking dapper while posing on a motorbike. What got everyone's attention though was the hilarious caption and how it was related to the picture. Robert John Downey Jr's photos showed him sitting on a motorcycle sideways, wearing a pair of black pants along with a white shirt and a grey zip-up jacket. The actor completed his look with black boots.

While the 55-year-old actor did look really handsome in the post, his caption read, "feeling ducky, might delete later idk". Robert could be seen holding a yellow toy duck in his hands. The picture looks like it has been taken on a film set as two vanity vans can be seen behind the posing actor. The post went on to get more than 3 million likes after a few hours of posting, but the actor actually did delete it later. You can see the post here.

Robert John Downey Jr's filmography

After more than a decade of playing the iconic Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. is set to appear in a variety of roles for his upcoming movies. He will be starring in projects like Cate Shortland directorial Black Widow, Sherlock Holmes 3 and upcoming sports comedy-drama, All-Star Weekend to be helmed by Jamie Foxx. All-Star Weekend pits two friends against each other as they each root for opposing NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Foxx and Downey Jr. previously worked together in 2009's The Soloist. Foxx and Downey Jr. will both star alongside Ken Jeong, Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler, Jessica Szohr, and Eva Longoria. The film is currently in the post-production phase. Downey Jr. kicked off 2020 with the movie Dolittle, his first role post-MCU, which didn't work well at the box office.

Image Credits: Robert John Downey Jr Instagram Account

