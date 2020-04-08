Robert Downey Jr Accused By Terrence Howard Of Throwing Him Out Of The MCU

Terrence Howard who played Rhodey in the first Iron Man film recently spoke out against Robert Downey Junior. Terrence Howard mentioned that the Iron Man star had a hand in his removal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Terrence did not hold back and candidly spoke out against his former co-star.

Robert Downey Jr accused by Terrence Howard for throwing him out of the MCU

Also Read | 10 Upcoming Marvel Movies That Prove That The MCU's Future Is Bright

It was in 2013 when Terrence Howard appeared on a live show and implied that after the success of the first Iron Man film, Robert Downey Jr was offered a huge pay hike for the sequel. The makers also proposed this huge pay hike to be distributed among the rest of the original cast. However, Terrence Howard mentioned that Robert Downey Jr kept most of the pay hike to himself. He was quoted saying by a news portal that he was supposed to get a pay hike which Robert Downey Jr took away and also pushed him out of the franchise.

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani Says 'The Eternals' Is The Most Epic Of All The Marvel Movies

Terrence added that the makers came to him a second time and told him that they are willing to pay him one-eighth of what was contractually agreed upon. The makers also said that the second film will be successful with or with Terrance Howard. The actor then said that he called his friend whom he helped get his first job, but he did not respond to him.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. Is Willing To Don Iron Man Suit Again, But There's A Catch

In 2008, Robert Downey Jr said that he had nothing to do with Terrence Howard being laid off from MCU. Robert also added that he loves Terrence very much and has not talked to him since the whole thing took place. The Sherlock Holmes actor also added that he is quite unsure of what happened and why it happened. He, however, suggested that people often comment on such issues without discussing it.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr To Return As Iron Man Post 'Dolittle' Failure?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.