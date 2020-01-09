10 Upcoming Marvel Movies That Prove That The MCU's Future Is Bright

With Avengers: Endgame drawing the curtains to a very successful decade for MCU and rewarding fans with a wholesome conclusion, some of our beloved heroes like Captain America and Black Widow are finally laid to rest. But what does the future of the MCU look like? Let us take a look at 10 upcoming Marvel movies that prove that MCU is very much alive even without Captain America and Iron Man.

10 Upcoming Marvel Movies

1. The New Mutants- Releasing on April 3, 2020, this movie explores the lives of teenagers who are just discovering their mutant powers. Maisie Williams who plays Arya in Game of Thrones is also in this movie.

The New Mutants takes on superhero horror. Watch the trailer here: https://t.co/nCqCEJhkmy pic.twitter.com/uZdW0LP40T — TechSmart (@TechSmartZA) January 9, 2020

2. Black Widow- While the internet's favourite spy met a grim end in Avengers: Endgame her story is far from over. This movie titled Black Widow is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, and delves deeper into the origins of Natasha Romanoff and sees her go back to her family.

this black widow poster is amazing pic.twitter.com/ZzIPmM1tQn — ‎kenna ⧗ ‎ﻬ 💘🦋 (@stevexnatasha) January 8, 2020

3. Morbius with a release date of July 31, 2020, this Jared Leto starrer plays a Spider-Man villain who is originally a biologist who turns into a vampire.

Morbius: First Trailer for Jared Leto's Spider-Verse Film Is Coming Soon https://t.co/ryADAcdfiX pic.twitter.com/bu13St54Dk — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 8, 2020

4. After Venom's huge success, Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy will release on October 2, 2020. There are rumours that Tom Holland will be making a cameo as Spider-Man.

Read: Christian Bale In Talks To Join Marvel Studios With 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Read: Marvel To Introduce New Villains In The New Deadpool 3 Franchise?

5. The Eternals releasing on November 6, 2020, will have some of the most powerful superheroes we have seen in the MCU and will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington.

Read: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Abhishek Bachchan Awed By Process Of Creating The '3D VFX Marvel'

Read: 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' And Other Shows To Watch If You Are A Fan Of Period Dramas

A colossal-size Celestial dwarfs neighboring planets in this new higher-quality version of official concept art for #TheEternals! pic.twitter.com/QPPT7d32FR — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 4, 2020

6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian-American-led superhero film stars, Simu Liu. The film will release on February 12, 2021. Still a long wait.

Another ‘SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS’ Casting Call May Give Further Support to the “Tournament” Leak https://t.co/NY0pdIkDDP pic.twitter.com/mpYX0Y15SD — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) January 6, 2020

7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to Marvel's first horror movie, this film will also directly link to the Disney+ series Wanda Vision.

Is it me or does it feel kinda refreshing to say "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out next year"? pic.twitter.com/wja0wTgtkZ — Juan (@sorcery_mcu) January 4, 2020

8. This Spider-Man movie releasing on July 2021 is Tom Holland's last stint as Spider-Man. Not much is known about the film yet.

9. Thor: Love and Thunder are scheduled to release on November 5, 2021, and will see Natalie Portman return to the Thor franchise.

10. King T'Challa will be back on May 6, 2022, in Black Panther 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.