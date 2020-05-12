Robert Downey Jr & Gwyneth Paltrow Show Their Chemistry In 'Iron Man 2' Deleted Scene; See

The relationship between Robert Downery Jr's Tony Stark and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts is undoubtedly one of the best in the MCU. The amazing chemistry was established all the way back in the first Iron Man movie and they continued to be one of the best couples in the MCU until the very end in Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, a deleted scene from Iron Man 2 resurfaced on social media. This deleted scene featured some fun banter between Robert Downery Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow, and fans are now sharing this video online to commemorate their amazing on-screen relationship that will never be seen again.

Robert Jr & Gwyneth Paltrow’s makes fans remember Tony & Pepper's loving banter

iron man 2 deleted scenes remain undefeated pic.twitter.com/hwNkgm5MYi — emily (@starksyndrome) May 7, 2020

Above is the deleted scene that is currently trending on social media. In the video, Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts lovingly argue with each other. After Pepper Potts calls Tony Stark a child, the armoured superhero gives her one of his iconic sarcastic responses. He tells her that she will awaken his "inside baby" and joking tells her to "cease it". Fans adored this hilarious banter and many wished that it was included in the final cut of Iron Man 2.

They shouldn’t delete this — Wei Catch (@wei_catch) May 8, 2020

How is this not in the movie @MarvelStudios? Personally I blame @DisneyStudios — SANJAY SINGH (@Sanjay_S10) May 10, 2020

Iron Man 2 is such a chaotic masterpiece in both the film itself and its deleted scenes — Faith/Coco ⭕️➕ ⧖ ⎊ 💜🥄🏳️‍🌈 ∞ (@dragonsarmors) May 8, 2020

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man was written out of the MCU in Avengers: Endgame, in which he was killed after using the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet to destroy Thanos and his forces. The one scene that truly tugged at every fan's heartstring was when Pepper Potts consoled Tony right before his death. After that scene, Petter Potts and Tony Stark's relationship garnered a huge fan following and many were saddened by the loss of Iron Man from the MCU.

[Promo Image from Iron Man 2 film]

