Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Wants Iron Man And Captain America Rematch In MCU Phase 4

Though Robert Downey Jr. has moved on from his role as MCU's Iron Man, the actor might still be willing to come back to Marvel movies for cameos. According to a recent report from Blocktoro, Robert Downey Jr. wants to return in MCU Phase 4 to have one last battle with Chris Evans' Captain America. Reportedly, Robert Downey Jr. wants Iron Man and Captain America to have a rematch that calls back to their battle in Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr. might come back to MCU for Iron Man and Captain America rematch

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Was Paid A Whopping $15MN For 15-minute Role In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'?

According to the report, Robert Downey Jr. wants to have a reunion with his friends in the MCU. Robert reportedly wants to feature in a brief cameo in Marvel Phase 4. The actor might return as Iron Man to have one last battle with Chris Evans' Captain America. This reunion/rematch will reportedly occur in the next Avengers movie.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback To MCU 'has To Be Earned', Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Director

Moreover, Robert Downey Jr. is apparently set to return to the MCU as an AI voice for Spider-Man’s new suit that he designed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Reportedly, Downey wants the AI to have its own artificial body (played by Robert Downey Jr. himself) so that he can make cameo appearances in future movies. This AI will take over the Iron Man suit to fight Captain America for one last time.

Many fans believe that the next Avengers movie will feature Kang the Conqueror as the main antagonist. For those unaware, Kang is a time-traveling supervillain who is from the far future. If Kang is indeed the villain, Captain America and Iron Man can meet each other via time travel. However, these rumors have not yet been confirmed by the makers of the MCU.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman Filming Avengers While Battling For His Life Not Lost On Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr. last featured as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Endgame was the finale of Marvel's epic Infinity Gem saga and it ended with Tony Stark heroically sacrificing himself to defeat Thanos. Robert Downey Jr. previously confirmed that he was done with the role of Iron Man. The actor also revealed that he was looking forward to playing new roles in different movies. He last featured in the comedy-drama movie Dolittle, which is a modern remake of the classic Doctor Dolittle film from the 1960s.

Also Read | Obama, Johansson And More React To Death Of Chadwick Boseman

[Promo from @ironman.official Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.