Robert Downey Jr Is Planning To Create A 'Sherlock' Universe Like The MCU? Know More

Robert Downey Jr may be done with Iron Man and the MCU, but he is now planning to make a new cinematic universe for Sherlock Holmes. Robert Downey Jr's 2009 movie Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows were both well received by fans and critics alike. In fact, Holmes might be Robert Downey Jr's second most popular role after Iron Man.

However, the actor was not able to work on a third Sherlock movie due to his commitment to the MCU. Now that he is out of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr is all set to feature in a third Sherlock Holmes movie directed by Dexter Fletcher. While at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, RDJ and his wife, Susan Downey, revealed their plans for a new film universe based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's works.

Downey Jr is trying to create a new Sherlock Holmes movie universe similar to MCU

During Fast Company’s Innovation Festival panel on October 05, Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan discussed the upcoming sequel to Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. The couple revealed that they were having "conversations" about building a movie universe through the third Sherlock Holmes movie. Robert Downey Jr, who has experience working in a shared universe, was excited to announce the idea of a Sherlock Holmes "mystery universe".

RDJ stated that they could do a one-off third movie, but at the same time, they felt that there was an opportunity to build it out more. Robert Downey Jr added that while he had grand schemes, it would not be easy. As he worked in the MCU, he knew how hard it was to coordination everything. The actor stated that Marvel was not built in a day, it took several years of preparation to get to Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr further stated that there was no "mystery universe" yet, and he felt like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's work was perfect for such an idea. The actor added that there was no point in doing a third movie if you could not branch off into spin-offs and new diverse stories. RDJ's third Sherlock movie is set to release on December 22, 2021.

