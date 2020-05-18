Robert Downey Jr Reveals His Best Ever Film And And It Is Not A MCU Flick; Read Details

Over the past few years, Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. has been appreciated globally for his remarkable performance as Marvel’s Iron Man. Even though Robert has added many accolades to his acting career earlier as well, but his most celebrated role has been the MCU superhero character. But much to the amaze of his fans, according to reports, the MCU superhero film is not the best one Robert has done so far. The actor reportedly in an interview made a shocking revelation by disclosing the name of the best film he has done so far.

Robert Downey Jr reveals his best film

Robert reportedly revealed that Kiss Kiss Bang Bang flick is the best film he has ever done. The film, featuring him with Michelle Monaghan and Val Kilmer, had hit the big screens in 2005. The mystery-thriller film revolves around a thief, who pretends to be an actor and gets involved in a murder investigation in Hollywood. The 55-year-old actor revealed that even though the film bombed on the box office, it changed his life for good by landing him a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Talking on the same, the actor reportedly said that Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is according to him in some ways the best film he has ever done. It can be termed as a calling card because according to Robert, the film came out, and it bombed, leaving thousands impressed. Robert also reportedly recalled how he ended up bagging a role in the Marvel Universe films. He said that his acting won the heart of American director Jon Favreau and when he saw his film, he said then Robert is that guy who is fit to do an action movie. And that's' how Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is termed as a calling card. The film was a total flop as reportedly it ended up earning just USD 15,785,148 on a USD 15 million budget.

Sometime back, the actor surprised his fans with brilliant news. Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are set to produce the Sweet Tooth series for Netflix. The streamer has given an eight-episode series order for the live-action drama series based on DC characters created by Jeff Lemire. Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz will pen the script, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners. Mickle will helm the series.

