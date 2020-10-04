If You Loved ‘Enola Holmes’, Here’s A Watchlist Curated Just For You

Enola Holmes is an adventure film that is garnering appreciation from fans and critics alike. The movie released on Netflix last week and the plot of the film follow around the titular character as she embarks on a journey to find her mother. If you are a fan of the film and enjoyed watching it here’s a watchlist curated just for you.

Enola Holmes is a spin-off iteration based in the world of Sherlock Holmes and had been adapted from the book with the same name. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham in the lead roles, the film has been directed by Henry Bradbeer. The theme of the film is detective fiction, mystery and suspense, here are similar films to Enola Holmes.

Sherlock Holmes

Directed by Guy Rtichie, the 2009 period mystery action film stars Robert Downey Jr in the titular role along with Jude Law and Rachek McAdams in key roles. The is lauded for its story and acting performance. Robert Downey Jr won the Golden Globe Awards in the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his exemplary performance in this film.

Pride and Prejudice

This Joe Wright directorial has won many hearts and prestigious awards after it released. The movie stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macdyen in lead roles. The film is a delight to watch if you love period drama and mystery-solving with romance and drama.

Hugo

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this adventure and mystery film has won Academy Awards for Best Production Design among other accolades. The film stars Asa Butterfield in the titular role. It is a must-watch film if you like Enola Holmes.

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins is a 1964 musical family drama film directed by Robert Stevenson. The film stars Julie Andrews in the titular role and Dick Van Dyke, Karen Dotrice in key roles. The film is available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar and one would love it if they liked watching Enola Holmes.

Gone Girl

If you are looking for a more serious mystery suspense film, then Gone Girl is a good film to watch. Directed by David Finche, the film was adapted from a novel with the same name and has won numerous awards. The film stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in lead roles.

