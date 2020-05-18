Robert Downey Jr's 'Sweet Tooth' Gets Acquired By Netflix For A Series

The video-on-demand platform, Netlfix recently handed out an eight-episode series order for an action-drama, based on the characters from DC Comics' Vertigo imprint Sweet Tooth, which is an American comic book limited series, both written and drawn by Jeff Lemire. The live action-drama will be produced by Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey. Team Downey was originally developing the series for another streaming platform, Hulu, in 2018.

Robert Downey Jr brings DC Vertigo's Sweet Tooth on Netflix

The Avengers star Robert Downey Jr is all set to bring a critically acclaimed comic book by DC Vertigo on Netflix. Sweet Tooth was originally published by DC Comics’ Vertigo in 2009 which is now defunct. The comic book was written and illustrated by the Canadian cartoonist, Jeff Lemire. After 40 issues, the series ended in 2013 but is now all set to be made into a live-action series, including Robert as an executive producer. The series will comprise a sum total of eight episodes, each being around an hour long. Netflix's description of Sweet Tooth reads,

"When the world is ravaged by a cataclysmic event, Gus — part deer, part boy — joins a band of humans and animal-children hybrids in search of answers."

However, the release date of the show has not yet been officially announced by either of the concerned parties. The series was reportedly commissioned for a full season in May this year, but its filming will not go on floors until the global Coronavirus pandemic comes under total control. The fantasy-drama revolves around the story of Gus, a shy and timing boy who is half human and half deer and has been hiding in the woods with his father, who holds him back from venturing into the world beyond woods. Later, after his father's sudden death, Gus finds himself alone with his life going all topsy-turvy after he's exposed to the human race and society.

Sweet Toot's script will be penned by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, while Mickle will also be directing the show. Alongside Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey, the action-drama will be produced by Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Christian Convery of Legion will be seen essaying the role of Gus in this Netflix Original while the prolific actor Will Forte will also star in the series.

(Image credit: Robert Downey Jr Instagram)

