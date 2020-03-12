Here Is Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse’s Relationship Timeline; Read

Robert Pattinson is one of the most popular faces in the industry today. He managed to capture all our hearts with his role in the Twilight Saga series. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming DC Comics’ Batman movie. This has been one of his most anticipated films until now and fans are waiting for it.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

The actor is currently rumoured to be dating supermodel Suki Waterhouse. Both celebrities are very protective of their personal space and try to not reveal much about it. With all that said, scroll down to read about Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s relationship until now.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship timeline

July 2018: The rumours kick in

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were first paired together in July 2018 when they were reportedly spotted walking together in London. The duo was reportedly kissing each other and playfully walking down the street before they headed to a bar for some drinks. There were several reports suggesting that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse bonded over their commonalities like love for music, etc.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Real-life Quotes That Provide Insights Into His Personality

The pair is not new to serious dating with a background of having some of the biggest high profile relationships. They both wished to keep all their relationships private and not reveal much. Previously, Robert Pattinson was engaged to FKA Twigs while Suki Waterhouse was in a two-year-long serious relationship with Bradley Cooper.

September – December 2018

Both Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted together at several occasions walking hand in hand with each other. The two also attended the Toronto International Film Festival for their respective films. In December 2018, various media reports suggested that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse left a Christmas party together whose guest list even included Waterhouse’s ex Bradley Cooper.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart's Cutest 'Twilight' Moments

June 2019

After being spotted roaming together in various cities, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse allegedly went on a double date with another rumoured couple Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. According to reports, the two couples looked like they were very happy and having a gala time.

Later the same month, Suki Waterhouse was reportedly overheard saying that she needs to call her “boyfriend”. She said this while she was backstage for a huge fashion event. Although there have been several pictures of the couple kissing in public, both of them have never confirmed the rumours.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson’s Best Scenes From 'Good Time' That You Need To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.