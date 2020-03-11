Robert Pattinson And His Association With Directors Whose First Name Is David

Robert Pattinson is one of the most critically acclaimed actors working in Hollywood today. Some of his prominent movies include The Lighthouse, Twilight, The King, Remember Me, Water For Elephants and many more. Robert Pattinson has worked with some of the industry's most talented directors. One name that many fans think seems to be a lucky charm for Pattinson is the name, David. Read to know more about Robert Pattinson's strong association with filmmakers whose first name happens to be David.

Robert Pattinson and his association with filmmakers whose first name is David

1) David Slade - The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward Cullen in the popular film, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. The director of the film, David Slade played an eminent part in the film's success. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was the third installment of the Twilight series. This was one of Robert Pattinson's most popular films. David Slade has also directed other popular films like Hard Candy and 30 Days of Night.

2) David Cronenberg - Cosmopolis

Robert Pattinson portrayed the character of Eric Packer in the popular film, Cosmopolis. The film was directed by a renowned director with the name David Cronenberg. The film released in the year 2012 and received many awards and accolades. David Cronenberg also directed another film called Maps To The Stars starring Robert Pattinson. Pattinson's connection to all his directors is strong and fans think the name David seems to be quite lucky for the young star.

3) David Zellner - Damsel

This is another film starring Robert Pattinson alongside co-star Mia Wasikowska. Damsel was directed by David Zellner. The film released in 2018 and was written and directed by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner. It was produced by David Zellner, Chris Ohlson, and Nathan Zellner. David Zellner is also known for directing films like Kid-Thing, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter and many more.

