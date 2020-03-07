Robert Pattinson's 'The King': Fascinating Trivia About The Film That You Must Know

Robert Pattinson's performance in the movie The King is widely appreciated by his fans. The historical drama is based on William Shakespeare's Henriad. The flick features Robert Pattinson along with Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, and Lily-Rose Depp in prominent roles. The King premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was also released for digital streaming later.

The film explores themes of treachery and deceit. A young Henry V becomes the King Of England, after his brother's demise. With all that said now, here are some of the interesting trivia on the film:

Interesting trivia about Robert Pattinson's 'The King'

The scene where The Dauphin, in his fancy armour, wants to fight Hal but keeps slipping is performed by none other than Robert Pattinson. There is a stuntman who also performed the same scene, but fans found Pattinson's performance to be better.

All the characters in the movie existed in real life too. However, there is one character that did not exist in real life and that is John Falstaff. In Henry IV parts 1 and 2, Shakespeare based Falstaff on Sir John Oldcastle, who is a companion of Prince Henry. The reason for renaming the character is the Oldcastle's powerful family.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's 'Cosmopolis': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

The screenplay in the movie is, to some extent, inspired by the plays of Henry V by William Shakespeare and some are inspired by real-life events.

Incidentally, Timothée Chalamet's (who is playing the role of King Henry) real middle name is also Hal.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's 'Good Time': Fascinating Trivia On The Film

Timothée Chalamet's father is French and he portrays the role of The King Of England. On the other hand, Robert Pattinson, who is English, essays the role of a French prince.

From the very beginning, David Michôd had chosen Timothée Chalamet to cast in the role of Henry. Fortunately for him, Chalamet was also happy and eager to work with the eager.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Most Serious On-screen Character Portrayals Of All Times; Check Here

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Most Memorable Appearances In TV Shows; Check Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.