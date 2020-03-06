Robert Pattinson's Batman Suit Should Have These Utility Add-ons According To Fans

Robert Pattinson is all set to star in The Batman, which is set to release in June 2021. The first look of the Batsuit has been revealed to the fans, and several fan theories started popping around this amazing new suit of the Dark Knight of Gotham.

Top Batsuit add-ons that are a must in the new Batsuit

The Batsuit has been changed, replaced, forgotten, brought back, and tossed away again, just to emerge as a new and strong one with few add-ons here and there. In the past, various Batman villains have tried to get into the Batcave, the Batmobile, and the Bat utility belt, but the security features of the same have kept the villains at bay.

Now, the new Batsuit is here, and fans are coming up with ideas that they would love to see in the new Batsuit. Here are the top things and gadgets that the new Batman suit should have.

Stun and EMP Grenades

The Batsuit is full of mysteries and there are several details of the suit that have not been explored by the on-screen adaptations of the DC character. One of these features is a stun or EMP grenade. Batman always has the need to get in and out of places running from both, the goons and the good guys. Thus, having inbuilt EMP diffusers or grenades is a must for the Cape Crusader.

Cape Wings

Like the Christian Bale’s version of the Dark Knight, even the Pattinson Batman must have inbuilt cape-wings to glide over the City of Gotham. This is one of the most iconic features that fans would want to see in the upcoming film. Also, the Bat-boots should have boosters so that Dark Knight can fly as high speeds instead of just gliding.

Powered Exo-skeleton

The new Batsuit has shown some heavy features and resembles that of high-tech combat armour. Thus, the suit really needs to have a powered exoskeleton. This will give him extra strength to fight with villains that are yet to come, like Bane and Darkseid.

