Robert Pattinson's 'Remember Me': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Robert Pattinson's performance in the film, Remember Me has been praised by his fans and critics alike. Pattinson portrayed the role of Tyler Keats Hawkins, who meets Ally (role played by Emilie de Ravin) and the plot revolves around their relationship. The story centres around Tyler, whose parents have split in the wake of his sibling's suicide, while Ally aims to live her life to the fullest post witnessing her mother's murder. With all that said now, here are some of the most interesting trivia on the romantic drama flick that you probably didn't know about:

Interesting trivia about Robert Pattinson's Remember Me

Source: Robert Pattinson as seen in stills from Remember Me

Tyler (Robert Pattinson) orders a very interesting recipe in the restaurant; he orders Tikka Masala. This is most likely a reference to him being a British actor, and that the Tikka Masala was invented for the British and is spice free.

The role of Ally was very hard to cast and it took some time to find the right suit, which was Emilie de Ravin. The main issue was the difference in their height, with de Ravin being (5'2'') and Robert Pattinson being (6'1').

While filming one of the street scenes, Robert Pattinson got injured. The actor was running away from a fan and paparazzi. He did not watch for the directions ahead and ran into a parked cab. He was not harmed majorly but the bodyguards came to rescue him.

The screenplay for the movie was depicted in the 2008 Blacklist, it is a list of ''most-liked'' unmade scripts for the year.

In one of the scenes, in an easter egg conversation between two cops, a cop mentions the time - 8:15, which is exactly the flight number of Ally in the TV show, Lost (2004).

