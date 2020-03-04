The Twilight Saga is a film series that comprises of five films. It has grossed over $3 billion worldwide and features Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. The film series revolves around vampires and werewolves. The Twilight Saga has several romantic as well as action-packed scenes, which add on to its success. Read on to know more about Pattinson’s best fight scenes from The Twilight Saga:

Robert Pattinson's best fight scenes from The Twilight Saga

Edward Saves Bella

In the first Twilight film, Bella is hunted by a vampire just to hurt Ed Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. Cullen reaches in time and starts a fight with the vampire, who easily overpowers Cullen. As they fight, he grabs Cullen by the neck and bashes him against a mirror, saying that he reached here on time because he is fast, but he is not strong. Edward replies that he is strong enough to kill him. Edwards overpowers the vampire and is about to kill him as the Cullen family comes to the spot. Edward’s father tells him to take care of Bella and that his brothers will take care of the vampire. As Edward sucks the poison out of Bella, fans can see his brothers ripping off the vampires head.

Edward meets the Volturi family

In Twilight: New Moon, Edward and Bella meet the Volturi family, where the head of the family orders Felix, one of his strongest minions, to kill Edward. They start fighting and fans can see the two fight at superhuman speed. It is one of the best scenes of The Twilight Saga. Here is the scene.

Jacob Imprints on Edward’s daughter

Werewolves and vampires get into a serious fight due to misunderstandings, in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1. It brings one of the best fight scenes of the franchise. Vampires are overpowered by the pack of werewolves, and Jacob has to interfere. He then fights his own kind, and this is when it is revealed by Edward that Jacob has imprinted on his daughter and there is no way that they can hurt her now.

Cullen family meets the Volturi family

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 brings the best fight scene of the entire Twilight Saga. This is when the protagonists and the antagonists lock horns with each other. This scene brings the death of several characters of the film and heads are being ripped off left and right. Here is a video of the same.

