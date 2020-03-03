Robert Pattinson Looks Up To These Veteran Hollywood Actors As His Idols

From making his debut in Hollywood with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, to now playing the lead role in 2021's highly-anticipated The Batman, Robert Pattinson has come a long way, and has proved time and again that he is here to stay. The Harry Potter actor walked his way to the limelight after he featured in Twilight and its sequels, and soon after that gained a massive fandom. Robert Pattinson's career trajectory has inspired millions across the globe, but here are those who have inspired him to become an actor.

Also Read | Awards Garnered By Robert Pattinson That Fans Must Know; See List

Also Read | Robert Pattinson’s Most Romantic Films To Add To Your Watchlist

Robert Pattinson considers these actors his idols

Pattinson draws inspiration from some of the legendary veteran actors of Hollywood including Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, and Jean-Paul Belmondo to name a few according to reports. In an interview with an online portal, Robert admitted that he has grown up watching several Jack Nicholson movies. He says Five Easy Pieces is one of his favourite movies of Nicholson which he has watched multiple times. Jack Nicholson was also a part of the Batman franchise as he starred in 1989's Batman, wherein he played the role of the Joker while Michael Keaton played the role of Batman. The film depicts the battle of Batman with the Joker.

Nicolson's career trajectory pretty evidently inspires Pattinson as he is the new face of the Batman franchise. However, Pattinson's fans are awaiting the release of the DC movie's The Batman. He himself has expressed his excitement for being a part of the iconic franchise which has hiked his fans' excitement even more.

Also Read | The Batman's Leaked Pictures Show Robert Pattinson's New Batsuit And Bat-bike; See Pics

Also Read | Robert Pattinson And Other Actors Who Played The Role Of A Vampire On-screen; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.