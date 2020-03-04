Robert Pattinson’s Films That You Need To Watch If You Are A History Buff

Robert Pattinson has been grabbing many headlines of late ever since DC Comics announced that he will be taking on the legacy of Batman in the upcoming superhero flick. Pattinson will be now carrying on the legacy that was previously held by acclaimed actors like Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Fans have not been able to keep calm since then. But before you head to watch the film, here are some of Robert Pattinson’s best historical films that you must watch.

Historical films that Robert Pattinson has been a part of

1. Vanity Fair (2004)

Vanity Fair was based on William Makepeace Thackeray's novel of the same name. Directed by Mira Nair, Reese Witherspoon played the lead role in the film. The film was positively received by the critics and was even screened at several film festivals including the 2004 Venice Film Festival. Robert Pattinson played a supporting role in the film. However, reportedly his scenes did not make it into the final cut.

2. Little Ashes (2008)

Robert Pattinson played the lead role in this Spanish historical drama. The film was directed by Paul Morrison and also starred Javier Beltrán, Matthew McNulty and Marina Gatell. The film was set during the 1920s and 1930s. The film majorly focuses on two men who are on the road to change the world. The film was lauded for its exploration of repressed sexuality.

3. The Childhood of a Leader (2015)

Directed by Brady Corbet, the film was based on Jean-Paul Sartre's short story of the same name. The film starred Bérénice Bejo, Liam Cunningham and Stacy Martin along with Robert Pattinson in pivotal roles. The film traced the story of the childhood of a man who goes on to become a fascist leader. The film won several awards at the Venice International Film Festival.

4. The King (2019)

The historical drama starring Robert Pattinson was based on William Shakespeare's Henriad. The film also starred Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, and Lily-Rose Depp. The film was premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was made available for digital streaming later on. The film was well-received by the audience and critics and even won several awards.

