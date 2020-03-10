Robert Pattinson’s Best Scenes From 'Good Time' That You Need To Watch

Robert Pattinson has been grabbing many headlines of late ever since DC Comics announced that the actor will be the new Batman. The upcoming superhero film is currently being filmed and fans have been excited to see if Pattinson will be able to fit himself in the shoes of actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney.

Robert Pattinson also gained huge popularity back in 2017 for his role in Good Time. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, the film depicted the story of a bank robber who desperately tries to make money to get his brother out on bail. The film opened to a thumbs up from critics and was also screened at various film festivals. Many have even called Good Time as one of the best performances delivered by Robert Pattinson to date.

Best scenes of Robert Pattinson from Good Time

1. This is one of the most powerful scenes of Good Time. The scene shows the arrest of Connie. The performance that Pattinson delivers here is one of his most powerful throughout the film and also shows how it led to Connie taking responsibility for all the wrongdoings.

2. Ray tells the back story of how he got into the dark world in this scene from Good Time. He tells Connie how he was a normal guy until one of his friends introduced him to drugs. The scene where Ray jumps out of the running car will surely send shivers down your spine.

3. This scene from Good Time showcased the relationship between Connie and his brother, Nick. As his elder brother was in between therapy, Connie goes in to get him back. Benny Safdie's portrayal of a mentally disturbed Nick is outstanding in this scene.

