Adele's Transformation To Robert Pattinson's Fans Having A Meme-fest, Today's Top Stories

Today's entertainment world seemed more dominated by fans rather than the actors themselves. Adele's transformation broke the internet while the news of another Twilight book urged fans to create more memes on Robert Pattinson. Here are the top entertainment stories for May 6, 2020.

Adele's transformation left fans shocked

The British singer, Adele, who had been heretofore criticised by trolls for her weight, recently took the internet by storm with pictures of a much slimmer version of herself. She posted a picture from her 32nd birthday dressed in all black and looking gorgeous. While some even refused to believe it was Adele, others praised and supported the actor's decision.

Nah what is Adele’s secret please? She looks unreal. The glow up that comes with weight loss is insane😭😍 pic.twitter.com/Ck7YFu6or1 — Folake (@Fola_ldn) May 6, 2020

Leena Yadav recalls Rishi Kapoor being "brutally honest"

Rajma Chawal director, Leena Yadav said she likes people who are honest and so Rishi Kapoor was one of her favourites. She recalled how Rishi Kapoor would walk the lanes of Chandi Chowk and talk to shopkeepers. He would also eat something and make others taste it as well. Yadav also revealed that although Rishi Kapoor was moody, he was never intimidating towards the younger cast.

Ayan Mukerji reveals his 'Brahmastra' to prevent online leaking of Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's movie Brahmastra is all set to release some time in 2021 and the footage has now been sent to London for adding visual effects. However, to prevent any leakage Ayan seems to have a solid strategy. A report added that he has only a handpicked number of five people are in possession of the footage of Brahmastra while only a team of core experts are working on the visual effects.

Ariana Grande fans are angry over Katherine McPhee's wish to play Meg from Hercules

Katherine McPhee took to her Twitter to post a collage of her photo with that of Meg from the animated movies, Hercules. However, this did not sit well with Ariana Grande's fans. They called out the actor on social media and even made memes about the situation.

Sing “I won’t say I’m in love” for us and we’ll talk about that — gabriel waldorf (@ramosgabbe) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson's fans come up with hilarious memes after the announcement of the new Twilight book

When news about Midnight Sun went viral, fans of the Twilight series wanted Robert Pattinson to lend his voice to the audiobook. The actor had almost immortalised the role of the vampire, Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. Some even came up with hilarious memes feeling sorry for the actor.

robert pattinson when he has to star in another twilight movie #midnightsun pic.twitter.com/6kfHsNlP6Q — sana (@darcyslizzy) May 4, 2020

