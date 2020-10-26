Robert Pattinson Cameos As Emotional Vampire For Haim's 3 AM Music Video

Haim is an American pop band whose members are the three sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim. Recently, Haim the band performed a song titled 3 AM on the show Late Night With Seth Meyers. What came as a surprise for the fans was the fun cameo by actor Robert Pattinson for the band. Read ahead to know about Robert Pattinson’s cameo.

Robert Pattinson’s cameo for Haim band’s 3 AM song

Robert Pattinson made a fun cameo for Haim the band’s performance on the song 3 AM. The song is about a booty call at 3 AM. As the band prepares to sing, Robert Pattinson appears in the frame, filming the video from the front camera of his phone, lying on his bed. He is heard saying to the person called that if they’re awake, they know where to find him. His name was also saved as the ‘emotional vampire’.

The three sister members of the band are seen wearing a vampire bride costume with blood dripping down their lips. In the video ahead of the main performance, the three sister members of the band are heard telling Seth Meyers that they needed somebody for the cameo who had the game. They contacted Tom Hardy and Benedict Cumberbatch but did not hear back from them.

Alana Haim's band has released three albums and 19 singles so far. Their first release was 'Forever' which was well received by audiences. They have also bagged the number one spot at the UK Albums Charts. Their latest music video is titled Man From Ther Magazine which has received over 250K views on YouTube.

Robert Pattinson is one of the most well-known British actors. He began his acting career with the character of Cedric Diggory in the fourth instalment of the Harry Potter franchise, Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire. He was widely loved by the audiences for this role. He also went to star in the famous vampire movie franchise titled Twilight. Some of the other notable works of Robert Pattinson are Remember Me, Water for Elephants, Cosmopolis and Tenet. Robert is going to star as the next Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Image courtesy- @robertpattinsonofficial Instagram

